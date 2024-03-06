Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 587,886 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 348.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,886 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Align Technology worth $230,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $299.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average is $273.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

