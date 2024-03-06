Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 21,229 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $198,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HSY opened at $187.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average of $194.73. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

