Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 65,773 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.48% of Target worth $249,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Target by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

