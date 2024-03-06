Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.84. 290,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,365. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

