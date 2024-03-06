Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,654,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 181,979 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.61% of Amphenol worth $306,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.