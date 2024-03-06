Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $3,361,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $1,662,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $893,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $561,000.

NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $57.13.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

