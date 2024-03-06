Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcellx, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arcellx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. Arcellx has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $70.05.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arcellx by 21.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

