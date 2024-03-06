Analysts Offer Predictions for Axon Enterprise, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axon Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

AXON has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $315.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.27. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $325.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $195,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

