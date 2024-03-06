Analysts Offer Predictions for NFI Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.58.

NFI stock opened at C$11.31 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

