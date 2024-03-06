Analysts Offer Predictions for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.32.

SFIX opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 214.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 2,550,906 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 1,190,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 95.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 1,097,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

