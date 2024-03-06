Analysts Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) PT at $181.73

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.73.

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

NYSE:BAP opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day moving average of $140.24. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $174.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

