Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANEB opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ANEB Free Report ) by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

