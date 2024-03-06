Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ANEB opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
