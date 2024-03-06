Anglo American Platinum Limited (ANGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.80.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
