AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $19.50

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $20.45. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 613,322 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 187.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

