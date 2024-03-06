Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.72

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 85973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after acquiring an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,885 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

