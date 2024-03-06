Anthony Kender Sells 6,809 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $138,222.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 202,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PWSC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 296,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,766. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

