Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $95,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $315.03 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

