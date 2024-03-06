Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $37.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

AIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIRC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.