Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) to Issue GBX 5.64 Dividend

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.64 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance

APAX opened at GBX 155.20 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.24. The company has a market cap of £762.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3,096.00 and a beta of 0.77. Apax Global Alpha has a one year low of GBX 147.20 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.40).

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

