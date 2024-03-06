Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) to Issue GBX 5.64 Dividend

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.64 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance
APAX opened at GBX 155.20 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.24. The company has a market cap of £762.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3,096.00 and a beta of 0.77. Apax Global Alpha has a one year low of GBX 147.20 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.40).
About Apax Global Alpha
