Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Update

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,567,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,537,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,442,014 shares of company stock valued at $49,299,338 over the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Appian by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Appian has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

