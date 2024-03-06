Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,327 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,655,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,775,000 after acquiring an additional 291,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,469,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 394,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,191. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.