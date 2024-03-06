Arbe Robotics (ARBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

ARBE stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $143.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.17.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arbe Robotics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,729,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 171,425 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth $226,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

