Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

