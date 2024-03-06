Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 188,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,708. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

