Arhaus (ARHS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Arhaus to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.39. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Arhaus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Arhaus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arhaus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arhaus by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arhaus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

