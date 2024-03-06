Arhaus (ARHS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Arhaus to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arhaus Stock Performance
Shares of ARHS stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.39. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus
In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Arhaus
Arhaus Company Profile
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arhaus
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.