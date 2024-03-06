ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $34,113.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,260 shares of company stock worth $931,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

