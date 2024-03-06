ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPRY
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $34,113.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,260 shares of company stock worth $931,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.