Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.97. 167,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

