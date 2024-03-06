Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Position Trimmed by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,946 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Artivion worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AORT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AORT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $273,543.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $273,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,925.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,788 shares of company stock worth $3,230,321. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AORT opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $20.49.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

