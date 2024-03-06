ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.34

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.34 and last traded at $102.34, with a volume of 8220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.76.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $91,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,508.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,508.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $924,817 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ASGN in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASGN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in ASGN by 6.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 490,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 38.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 19.5% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

