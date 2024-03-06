AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.33

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 14319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMK

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after purchasing an additional 191,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.