Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Up 11.3% in February

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. 4,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 295.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

