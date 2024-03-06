Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Up 8.3%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 90,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 647,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Aston Bay Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

About Aston Bay

(Get Free Report)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.