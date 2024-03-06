Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ATXS opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,832,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,588,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,832,700.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.