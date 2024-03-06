Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.69.

Parkland stock opened at C$43.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$47.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

