Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $7.51 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,945,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,410,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,382 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,213,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

