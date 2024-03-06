Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.16

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 468330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.12.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

