Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.60 Per Share

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Athelney Trust Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of ATY opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.02. Athelney Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.70 ($2.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -196.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Athelney Trust alerts:

Athelney Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.