Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.60 Per Share

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Athelney Trust Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of ATY opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.02. Athelney Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.70 ($2.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -196.81 and a beta of 0.27.
Athelney Trust Company Profile
