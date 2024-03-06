Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.60

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Athelney Trust Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of LON:ATY opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.29 million, a PE ratio of -196.81 and a beta of 0.27. Athelney Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.70 ($2.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.02.

About Athelney Trust

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

