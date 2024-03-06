Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AESI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AESI opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

