AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AudioEye by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Trading Down 14.9 %

AEYE opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

