Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.30

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 5947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis International Equity ETF
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.