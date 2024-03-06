Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.30

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 5947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

