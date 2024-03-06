Axie Infinity Price Hits $9.85 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $214.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $9.85 or 0.00014853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003999 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00022831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,288.02 or 0.99947674 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00145878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,230,657 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,222,244.29164085 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.95947756 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $226,058,193.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

