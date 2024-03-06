AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.