AXQ Capital LP Buys New Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESAB by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 566,224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ESAB by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,102,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,741. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

