AXQ Capital LP Has $272,000 Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

AXQ Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $592,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

