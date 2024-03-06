AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $6,191,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 467.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,642 shares of company stock worth $4,416,847 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

