AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after buying an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 219,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 21.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after buying an additional 214,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after buying an additional 150,656 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.