AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

SNX opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

