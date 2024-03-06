AXQ Capital LP Sells 100 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AXQ Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.27.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

