AXQ Capital LP Takes $212,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

